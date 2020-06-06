Prosecutors Seek Right Mix Of Charges In George Floyd Case

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — As damning as video evidence in the George Floyd case appears to be, prosecutors know they must bring the right charges underpinned by sound legal logic if they hope to convict a Minnesota officer for killing Floyd. Exhibit No. 1 at trial is likely to be video showing Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the back of the Floyd’s neck on May 25 as a handcuffed Floyd says he can’t breathe. But strong video evidence doesn’t mean a conviction will be easy. Legal experts say defense lawyers likely will try to raise doubts about whether Chauvin’s restraint killed Floyd or existing health conditions did.