Prosecutors: Times Square Driver Wanted To Kill
Prosecutors: Times Square Driver Wanted To Kill

Richard Rojas
Prosecutors: Times Square Driver Wanted To Kill

(AP) – A man accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians with his car, killing one of them, has made his first appearance in court.  Manhattan prosecutors said in court that Richard Rojas told police after his arrest that he wanted to “kill them all.”  They said he also told police they should have shot him.

Rojas’s lawyer and weeping supporters had no comment Friday.  Police say he drove his car for three blocks into Times Square midday Thursday, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him.  An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan was killed. Her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured.

