Prospective Student Charged With Gun Offense

A prospective student has been formally charged after being found with a gun on the campus of Weslaco High School last week. 17-year-old Miguel Cardenas had come in with an adult last Friday to enroll in the school and later went to the restroom, where he showed other students in there a gun he was carrying.

One of those students told a campus police officer, but Cardenas had already left the campus. Authorities were able to turn him up on Tuesday and take him into custody, and Wednesday Cardenas was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon – a Class A misdemeanor.