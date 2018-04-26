Home NATIONAL Protections For Special Prosecutor Clear Panel
NATIONAL
(AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has passed a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s job. Now all eyes are on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has said he won’t let the bill onto the Senate floor.

The vote was 14-7 with four Republicans in favor. Republicans have split as President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The measure would give any special counsel a 10-day window to seek expedited judicial review of his or her firing. It also would put into law existing Justice Department regulations that a special counsel can be fired only for good cause. Many Republicans argue that it is unconstitutional or unnecessary.  Republicans and Democrats on the panel have said Trump shouldn’t try to remove Mueller.

