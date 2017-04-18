Protective Barriers Installed Along Deadly Stretch Of Gulf Boulevard

A deadly suspected drunken driving accident about a month ago has prompted a safety upgrade on a stretch of Gulf Boulevard on South Padre Island.

A series of plastic barriers have been installed to clearly separate the roadway from the walk and bike lane. The town spent 40-thousand dollars to install the barriers from Haas to Palmetto streets.

It was early the morning of March 18th when an SUV veered off of Gulf Boulevard and plowed into a group of spring breakers.

The accident claimed the life of one of the pedestrians – 19-year-old Maria Selena Patino of Los Fresnos. Police arrested a suburban Houston woman, 20-year-old Daisy Joy Decker, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.