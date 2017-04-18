Home LOCAL Protective Barriers Installed Along Deadly Stretch Of Gulf Boulevard
Protective Barriers Installed Along Deadly Stretch Of Gulf Boulevard
Protective Barriers Installed Along Deadly Stretch Of Gulf Boulevard

Protective Barriers Installed Along Deadly Stretch Of Gulf Boulevard

A deadly suspected drunken driving accident about a month ago has prompted a safety upgrade on a stretch of Gulf Boulevard on South Padre Island.

A series of plastic barriers have been installed to clearly separate the roadway from the walk and bike lane. The town spent 40-thousand dollars to install the barriers from Haas to Palmetto streets.

It was early the morning of March 18th when an SUV veered off of Gulf Boulevard and plowed into a group of spring breakers.

Maria Selena Patino

The accident claimed the life of one of the pedestrians – 19-year-old Maria Selena Patino of Los Fresnos. Police arrested a suburban Houston woman, 20-year-old Daisy Joy Decker, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

