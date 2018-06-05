Home NATIONAL Protesters Gather As NRA Members Meet In Dallas
NATIONAL
(AP) – Those gathered in Dallas to protest the National Rifle Association during its annual meeting include parents whose children were among the 17 people fatally shot in February at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told the crowd at one of several gatherings Saturday that he wakes up every day with the sole purpose to “affect change in the gun control debate.”

Guttenberg spoke at a rally organized by (hash)NoRA, a group founded by actress Alyssa Milano. She tells The Associated Press they’re “trying to shine the light on the NRA’s stronghold over policymaking in Washington.”

At another rally, Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland shooting, created a mural containing the message: “We demand a fair game.”

