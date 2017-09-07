Home NATIONAL Protesters Mad About Fishing Ban Surround Minnesota Governor
(AP) – Minnesota’s governor canceled a meeting with business owners around a lake after protesters in boats encircled him on the lake to protest a temporary ban on walleye fishing.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2uX5I9A ) reports that Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton was with a group fishing for bass on Mille Lacs Lake on Saturday when about 75 protesters encircled him.

Walleye fishing – even catch and release – is prohibited on the lake for the next three weeks. The Department of Natural Resources is trying to protect walleyes from hooking mortality, the problem of fish dying after they’re released.

Dayton spokesman Sam Fettig said the governor was expecting the protest but decided not to go ahead with the meeting because the protesters were shouting, surrounded the boat and made it difficult to fish. Dayon said he didn’t want to “reinforce that kind of destructive behavior.”

