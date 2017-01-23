Home WORLD Protesters Take Control Of Border Crossing With US
Protesters Take Control Of Border Crossing With US
WORLD
0

Protesters Take Control Of Border Crossing With US

0
0
PROTESTORS TAKE OVER MEXICAN BORDER TIJUANA
now viewing

Protesters Take Control Of Border Crossing With US

GEORGIA STORM
now playing

Georgia Governor Expands State Of Emergency

DF-ST-87-06962
now playing

Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief

AIRSTRIKES SYRIA
now playing

UPDATE: US Denies Russian Claim Of Syria Coordination

obamacare
now playing

Senators Propose Letting States Keep Obamacare

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

Ryan Applauds Trump Move To Pull Out Of TPP

murder suicide
now playing

Authorities: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Murder-Suicide

shooting-investigation
now playing

2 Suspects In Custody In Deadly San Antonio Mall Shooting

1 Burned Worker Dies After Amarillo Construction Site Fire

AMBULANCE-GENERIC-ACCIDENT
now playing

Man, 18, Rescued After 25-Foot Fall From El Paso Mountain

VOTER-ID
now playing

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Appeal Over Voter ID Law

(AP) – Protesters in Mexico took control of vehicle lanes at one of the busiest crossings on the U.S. border Sunday to oppose Mexican gasoline price hikes, waving through motorists after Mexican authorities abandoned their posts.

Motorists zipped by about 50 demonstrators at the Otay Mesa port of entry connecting San Diego and Tijuana, many of them honking to show support.  Other protests closed southbound traffic for hours at the San Diego-Tijuana San Ysidro port of entry, the busiest crossing along the 2,000-mile border, and halted southbound traffic at one of two crossings in Nogales, Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and California Highway Patrol officers closed southbound Interstate 5 to block access to the San Ysidro crossing, diverting traffic several miles east to the Otay Mesa port of entry.

The demonstrations, which are unrelated to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, have disrupted Mexican border crossings for weeks.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Guards At Private Immigrant Detention Center Indicted
  2. Longtime Valley Senator Named ‘Border Texan Of The Year’
  3. State Report Justifies Elevated Terror Threat For Texas
  4. Mexico Returns 91 Cubans Who Had Hoped To Reach US
Related Posts
AIRSTRIKES SYRIA

UPDATE: US Denies Russian Claim Of Syria Coordination

jsalinas 0
BC-AS-SKorea-Samsung-Note-7-IMG-jpg-640×428

Samsung: Batteries Only Problem With Fire-Prone Note 7s

Zack Cantu 0
21a0aae9-fab2-4cfb-9fe1-c9b2345b3ea8-1210-680 (1)

China Cracks Down On Tools Used To Get Around Web Filters

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video