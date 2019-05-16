Protesters To March Against Alabama Abortion Ban

(AP) – Opponents of Alabama’s new abortion ban plan a Sunday afternoon rally at the state Capitol.

Organizers of the March for Reproductive Freedom say “people should have the right to make the decisions that are best for their bodies without state interference.” They plan to march to the Capitol steps at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Similar marches are planned in Birmingham and Huntsville.

The Alabama law would take effect in six months, but legal challenges are certain to hold it up. If ultimately found constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, it would make it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy.