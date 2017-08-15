Home NATIONAL Protesters Topple Confederate Statue In North Carolina
(AP) – Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday at a rally against racism.
Activists in Durham brought a ladder up to the statue and used a rope to pull down the Confederate Soldiers Monument that was dedicated in 1924. A diverse crowd of dozens cheered as the statue of a soldier holding a rifle fell to the ground in front of an old courthouse building that now houses local government offices.
Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument.
The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Authorities say one woman was killed Saturday after one of the white nationalists drove his car into a group of peaceful counter-protesters.

