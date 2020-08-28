NATIONAL

Protesters Try To Drown Out Trump Speech, Yell At Sen. Paul

Metropolitan Police are confronted by protestors as police carry away a handcuffed protestor along a section of 16th Street, Northwest, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, Thursday night , Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, after President Donald Trump had finished delivering his acceptance speech from the White House South Lawn. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered around the White House for a “noise demonstration and dance party” to try to drown out President Donald Trump’s speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination. And later, a crowd enveloped U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky as he left the convention and demanded that he acknowledge police shooting victim Breonna Taylor. There was no indication Trump heard the protesters as he delivered his speech from the White House’s South Lawn on Thursday night. But there were a few points when a mix of sirens, music and blowhorns could be heard in the background and spectators in the back turned to see where the sounds were coming from.

