Protests Continue In U.S., Around The World

Demonstrators are continuing calls for racial justice in the U.S. and around the world. Tensions in America came to a head over the weekend after the deadly police shooting of a black man in a Wendy’s parking lot.
Across the pond in London, more than 100 arrests were made following fights between Black Lives Matter protesters and far-right counter-protesters. In Paris, protesters clashed with riot police Saturday as they called for charges against officers for the death of a black man who died in custody in 2016.