Protests Continue In U.S., Around The World

People march down the street towards the Georgia state capitol to protest against the mistreatment of black people and to press for policy change, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Atlanta. The NAACP March to the Capitol Monday coincided with the restart of the Georgia 2020 General Assembly. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Demonstrators are continuing calls for racial justice in the U.S. and around the world. Tensions in America came to a head over the weekend after the deadly police shooting of a black man in a Wendy’s parking lot.

Across the pond in London, more than 100 arrests were made following fights between Black Lives Matter protesters and far-right counter-protesters. In Paris, protesters clashed with riot police Saturday as they called for charges against officers for the death of a black man who died in custody in 2016.