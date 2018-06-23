Home LOCAL Protests, Facility Visits Planned Amid Immigration Confusion
Protests, Facility Visits Planned Amid Immigration Confusion
(AP) – Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.

More than 2,300 children were taken from their families in recent weeks under a Trump administration “zero tolerance” policy in which people entering the U.S. illegally face being prosecuted. Parents and children were being detained separately. But after public outcry, President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered that they be brought back together.

Confusion has ensued, with parents left searching for their children.

Events planned include a rally Saturday in Fort Worth, where the Texas Democratic Convention is being held, and a protest in Homestead, Florida.

The Democratic lawmakers plan to visit detention facilities Saturday in McAllen and Los Fresnos.

