Protests In Beirut Amid Public Fury Over Massive Blast

The port area lies in devastation following this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The port area lies in devastation following this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut's port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

(AP) — Thousands of people have poured into Beirut’s main square hanging up symbolic nooses they say officials should be hanged with over this week’s deadly blast. The protesters and riot police clashed Saturday afternoon near the parliament building. The gathering at Martyrs Square and outside parliament and government headquarters come amid popular anger against Lebanon’s political leadership. The country’s ruling class, made up mostly of former civil war-era leaders, is blamed for widespread corruption, incompetence and mismanagement that contributed to Tuesday’s explosion, the biggest in Lebanon’s history. The riots came as Middle Eastern and European officials visited Lebanon in a show of solidarity.