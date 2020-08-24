Protests In Wisconsin Following Officer-Involved Shooting

Demonstrators are mad following the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It happened Sunday afternoon as video shows Jacob Blake being shot after opening a car door. The shooting led dozens of protesters to go to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building last night.

Police clashed with protesters and multiple vehicles went up in flames, including a city dump truck. Windows were also broken and tear gas was used by police. That came despite an emergency curfew being put in place at 10:15 last night.