Protests Or Not, Politics And Olympics Are Intertwined

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1968 file photo, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos raise their gloved fists after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze for the 200 meter run at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City. Some athletes are criticizing the International Olympic Committee for prohibiting political protests on the medal podium. Olympic officials reminded athletes last week not to make political statements at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/File)

Some athletes are criticizing the International Olympic Committee for prohibiting political protests on the medal podium. Olympic officials have reminded athletes to not make political statements at the Tokyo Olympics. The raised-fist salute that made Tommie Smith and John Carlos Olympic icons is still not allowed. Critics of the Olympic rules include outspoken soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who says she will not be silenced at the Summer Games. Many more athletes are expected to attempt to make statements on issues ranging from Brexit, the U.S. presidential election, global inequality and climate change.

