Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths
Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths
Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths

PROTEST OF JORDANIAN CONVICTION OF US TROOP DEATHS
Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths

(AP) – Hundreds of people in southern Jordan have protested the conviction of a local soldier in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers.

The U.S. troops were killed in November at the gate to the al-Jafr air base when their convoy came under fire. A Jordanian military court sentenced 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha to life in prison on Monday.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked roads to the town of al-Jafr with burning tires and staged a sit-in.  Members of the soldier’s tribe claimed, without presenting evidence, that he was a scapegoat, and that there had been a deadly clash between U.S. troops and Syrian rebels they were training.

The defendant testified that he opened fire because he believed he had heard a pistol shot and feared the base was being attacked.

