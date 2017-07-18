Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths

(AP) – Hundreds of people in southern Jordan have protested the conviction of a local soldier in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers.

The U.S. troops were killed in November at the gate to the al-Jafr air base when their convoy came under fire. A Jordanian military court sentenced 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha to life in prison on Monday.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked roads to the town of al-Jafr with burning tires and staged a sit-in. Members of the soldier’s tribe claimed, without presenting evidence, that he was a scapegoat, and that there had been a deadly clash between U.S. troops and Syrian rebels they were training.

The defendant testified that he opened fire because he believed he had heard a pistol shot and feared the base was being attacked.