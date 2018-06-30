Home NATIONAL Protests Planned Nationwide Over Trump Immigration Policy
Protests Planned Nationwide Over Trump Immigration Policy
Protests Planned Nationwide Over Trump Immigration Policy

(AP) – Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide to press President Donald Trump’s administration to reunite the families quickly.

More than 600 marches on Saturday could draw hundreds of thousands of people across the country, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York City to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming under the banner Families Belong Together.

Though many who show up will be seasoned anti-Trump demonstrators, others will be new to immigration activism, including parents who say they feel compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally.

In Portland, Oregon, for example, several stay-at-home moms have organized their first rally while caring for young kids.

