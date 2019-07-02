Protests Today Over Treatment Of Migrants

Protests are already underway around the U.S. today over reports detailing the mistreatment of migrants. Some congressional Democrats who visited migrant detention centers claim migrants are living in poor conditions.
Meantime, Customs officials are investigating alleged disturbing social media activity within a Facebook group that might include a number of Border Patrol employees.
A ProPublica report said the group has about 95-hundred members who have joked about migrant deaths and made crude comments and posts about Latino members of Congress visiting a detention center.
Comments