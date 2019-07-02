Protests Today Over Treatment Of Migrants

A grandmother protesting the treatment of children in Border Patrol custody walks back to her car by a fence at a holding center in Clint, Texas, July 1, 2019. Yvonne Nieves, in her 50s, says she has a 2-year-old granddaughter. "I just couldn't bear the fact that there would actually be little kids out here not knowing where their parents are, not having anyone to take care of them," she said. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Protests are already underway around the U.S. today over reports detailing the mistreatment of migrants. Some congressional Democrats who visited migrant detention centers claim migrants are living in poor conditions.

Meantime, Customs officials are investigating alleged disturbing social media activity within a Facebook group that might include a number of Border Patrol employees.

A ProPublica report said the group has about 95-hundred members who have joked about migrant deaths and made crude comments and posts about Latino members of Congress visiting a detention center.