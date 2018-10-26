Home LOCAL PSJA Emergency Response Team Saves Life Of Hollywood Children’s Writer
A nurse with the PSJA school district is being credited with saving the life of an acclaimed children’s author and Hollywood screenwriter.

Michael Anthony Steele had been giving a presentation to students at Santos Livas Elementary in Alamo back on October 15th, when he started feeling sick. Steele went to the nurse’s office, where he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed unconscious.

The nurse, Jessica Ramos, called the school’s Emergency Response Team, and they were able to resuscitate Steele – twice – before he was rushed to the hospital. Steele is known for his LEGO City preschool books, numerous children’s activity books, and for the Night at the Museum books which were turned into popular movies.

