Public Input Wanted For Bahia Grande Public Access Proposals

New proposals have been drafted to increase public access to the Bahia Grande wetlands area, and the public is being encouraged to give its input.

The Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge is proposing a 2-phase plan to expand public access to the recently-restored estuary. The first phase would include hike-and-bike trails. The second phase would open the Bahia Grande to fishing and hunting.

The more than 20,000-acre Bahia Grande sits between Highways 100 and 48, and has been undergoing restoration since 2000 when it was purchased by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The public comment period on the proposals starts Tuesday and goes through the end of the month. There will be an open house Wednesday to get details on the proposals at the Los Fresnos Fire Department.