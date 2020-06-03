Public Reaction To New Charges In George Floyd Case

It’s an emotional day for protesters after hearing the remaining three men in George Floyd’s death are being charged. Zoe Schaefer, a Minneapolis native, says she’s hesitant to start celebrating. Many like her say the new charges of aiding and abetting are just, but the fight won’t be over until all four fired officers are convicted.

Charges against Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in a viral video putting his knee into Floyd’s neck, are being upgraded from third degree murder to second degree murder. Many more protesters say they won’t stop speaking out against police brutality until all officers involved in the unnecessary deaths of African Americans, like Breonna Taylor, are facing charges as well.