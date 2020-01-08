Public Utility Impersonators Hitting Up Rio Grande Valley

American Electric Power of Texas advises of a scam hitting the Rio Grande Valley. AEP says company employee impersonators are demanding immediate payment to avoid getting their power turned off.

The AEP statement says the scammers use the phone and go door to door to intimidate residential and commercial electric clients into handing over money to pay for new equipment to be installed or else their service will be cut. The company says its employees don’t intimidate or contact customers to demand payment to replace an electric meter.