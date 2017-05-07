Home LOCAL Public Viewing To Be Held Today For Fallen Valley Sailor Noe Hernandez
People in the Valley are being given a chance today to pay their respects to Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez – the sailor from Weslaco who lost his life in a collision between the Navy destroyer he served aboard and a Philippine container ship. A public visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Weslaco. There will be a rosary at 7. Hernandez will be memorialized in a funeral mass tomorrow morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mercedes starting at 10 . A burial service with full military honors will follow at Weslaco City Cemetery. Flags will continue to fly at half-staff in Hernandez’s honor through Friday. The 26-year-old Hernandez was one of seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald who were killed when the ship was struck off the coast of Japan June 17th.

