Home NATIONAL Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting
Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting
NATIONAL
0

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

0
0
Donald Trump Jr.
now viewing

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

Human Smuggling Charges After 12 Rescued From Hot Truck

vote_500x279
now playing

Democrats Push At Trial To Change Texas Voting Maps For 2018

TEXAS ALCOHOLICT AND BEVERAGE COMMISSION
now playing

Another Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Leader Quits

JUSTIN WALTERS
now playing

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

MOSUL OVERTAKE BY US LED COALTION
now playing

US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul

AFGHAN STUDENTS DENIED VISAS FOR ROBOTIC COMPETITION
now playing

Afghan Students Denied US Visa To Attend Robot Competition

SLEEP TECHNOLOGY
now playing

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

SOCIAL MEDIA GEN SMALL
now playing

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Sen. Paul Says Healthcare Reform At An Impasse

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

Booker: Time For Trump To 'put up or shut up'

(AP) – A music publicist says he set up a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump’s eldest son on behalf of a client in Moscow named Emin Agalarov.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Monday, Rob Goldstone says the lawyer said she had information about purported illegal campaign contributions to the Democratic National Committee that she thought Donald Trump Jr. might find helpful.

Goldstone says Trump Jr. agreed to squeeze the meeting into a tight schedule.  Trump appeared in a music video with Agalarov in 2013. The video was filmed while Trump was in Russia for the Miss Universe pageant.

Related posts:

  1. Trump’s Son Changed Account Of Meeting With Russian Lawyer
  2. Trump Backs Off Cybersecurity Unit With Russia
  3. Trump Defends Decision To Have Ivanka Sit In For Him At G-20
  4. Booker: Time For Trump To ‘put up or shut up’
Related Posts
JUSTIN WALTERS

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

jsalinas 0
SLEEP TECHNOLOGY

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

jsalinas 0
SOCIAL MEDIA GEN SMALL

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video