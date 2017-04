Raymondville police are turning to the public for help in learning the whereabouts of a missing woman. 49-year-old Nora Conde Villalobos hasn’t been seen since early last Wednesday.

The ex-Marine was last seen with relatives at her Raymondville home. She was wearing a red top, silver pants, and black dress shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may know something to call the Willacy County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-642-7463.