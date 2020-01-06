Puerto Rico Hit With 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake

Clothing hangs to dry inside on the top floor, the second floor, of a home with a partially collapsed roof after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Clothing hangs to dry inside on the top floor, the second floor, of a home with a partially collapsed roof after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Buildings have collapsed and residents are experiencing power outages after an early morning earthquake rocked Puerto Rico. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 5.8 magnitude quake was centered about eight miles from Indios, on the island’s southeast coast. It’s the strongest earthquake to hit the region in recent weeks as seismic activity has been on the rise.

The coastal cities of Guanica and Guayanilla saw the most damage. Officials say there is no Tsunami threat and no major injuries have been reported.