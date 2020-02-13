Puerto Rico Online Scam Targeted More Than $4M Amid Crisis

(AP) – Police in Puerto Rico say an online scam that targeted government agencies attempted to steal more than $4 million, deepening concerns about the management of local government finances.

An official says authorities have frozen at least $2.9 million. The government has not said how much money was seized by the hacker. Police say the scam began when someone hacked into the computer of a finance worker at the island’s Employee Retirement System in December.

The hacker then allegedly posed as the female employee and sent emails to various government agencies alleging a change in bank accounts.