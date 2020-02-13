WORLD

Puerto Rico Online Scam Targeted More Than $4M Amid Crisis

By 58 views
0

(AP) – Police in Puerto Rico say an online scam that targeted government agencies attempted to steal more than $4 million, deepening concerns about the management of local government finances.

An official says authorities have frozen at least $2.9 million. The government has not said how much money was seized by the hacker. Police say the scam began when someone hacked into the computer of a finance worker at the island’s Employee Retirement System in December.

The hacker then allegedly posed as the female employee and sent emails to various government agencies alleging a change in bank accounts.

Women Protesters In Iraq Defy Radical Cleric, Take To Street

Previous article

Harlingen Police Gather Key Clues On Skeletal Remains In San Benito

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD