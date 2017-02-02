Home LOCAL Punishment Handed Down Against McAllen Man For Child Porn Sharing
Punishment Handed Down Against McAllen Man For Child Porn Sharing
Jorge Trevino-Blanco Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

A McAllen man is going to prison for 10 years for downloading and exchanging hundreds of files of child pornography.  A federal judge has sentenced 27-year-old Jorge Trevino-Blanco to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 year’s probation, and ordered him to pay one of the victims 10-thousand dollars.

Federal cyber agents had flagged a computer that was sharing suspicious files and traced the IP address to Trevino-Blanco who was arrested last July. The raid on his home turned up hundreds of images and videos of children being forced into sexual activity.

