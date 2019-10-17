Punishment Handed Down Against San Juan Murderer

More than 60 years behind bars – the punishment for a San Juan man who killed his girlfriend a little more than a year ago. A judge Thursday sentenced 42-year-old Mateo Fabian Garza to 65 years in prison for beating and strangling 41-year-old Melinda Ann Garza.

It was on August 16th last year when San Juan police were called to the couple’s home on Shufford Street by a family member of the victim. Garza was still there and was arrested and later confessed to the killing.

Relatives of the victim had told police that she’d been in an abusive relationship with Garza, who at the time was on probation because of previous domestic violence incidents.