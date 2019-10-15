Putin And Erdogan Discuss Situation In Syria

(AP) – The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in northern Syria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Kremlin says that during Tuesday’s talk the leaders “noted the need to prevent conflicts between Turkish army units and Syrian government forces” and also confirmed their “adherence to Syria’s territorial integrity.”

The Syrian army has moved north under a deal with the Kurds, who have sought protection from the Turkish offensive that followed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the area. The Russian military has moved in to act as a buffer between the Syrian and Turkish armies.

The Kremlin says Putin warned that the Islamic State militants in Kurdish custody mustn’t be allowed to flee. It also says Erdogan accepted an invitation to visit Russia “in the nearest days.”