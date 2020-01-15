Putin Announces Constitutional Reform, His PM Steps Down

(AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the resignation of his prime minister hours after proposing sweeping constitutional changes. The proposed amendments could herald Putin’s intention to carve out a political position that would let him stay at Russia’s helm after his his current term as president ends.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev argued that his resignation was necessary in view of his mentor’s proposed reform. Before becoming prime minister, Medvedev served as a placeholder president in 2008-2012 to allow Putin to observe term limits.

In his state of the nation address earlier in the day, Putin suggested amending the constitution to allow lawmakers to name prime ministers and Cabinet members.