Home WORLD Putin Arrives In Iran For Talks With Tehran, Azerbaijan
WORLD
0

Putin Arrives In Iran For Talks With Tehran, Azerbaijan

0
0

Putin Arrives In Iran For Talks With Tehran, Azerbaijan

59f944730bcf4.image
now playing

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

WireAP_eb07f50e2b2147bab4788b895218dd2c_12x5_992
now playing

GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable

WireAP_d5952240e91a416b9af99a208ca95e4d_12x5_992
now playing

New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows

920×920 (15)
now playing

Century-Old Declaration Hardens Israeli-Palestinian Rift

WireAP_cc0f728b1b8e455d82805dc880462b4b_12x5_992
now playing

Trump Chooses Visit To Military Base Over DMZ

59f96530ba7d4.image
now playing

Saudi Arabia Condemns NYC Truck Attack

Paul Manafort
now playing

Prosecutors Say Manafort Financial Reports Vary

maxresdefault
now playing

Foreign Ministers: 5 Argentines, 1 Belgian Among 8 Killed In Truck Attack On Bike Path Near World Trade Center Memorial

15298129_G
now playing

8 Killed By New York Motorist In 'Cowardly Act Of Terror'

Screen Shot 2017-10-31 at 1.41.46 PM 1
now playing

Salvation Army Captain Stephen Correira

(AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Iran for trilateral talks with Tehran and Azerbaijan.
Putin’s trip Wednesday is his first since coming to Iran in November 2015. He also traveled to Iran in 2007.
The talks in Tehran are to focus on regional issues, as well as terrorism and security issues.
Russia and Iran have both backed embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s long civil war. Russia also has helped Iran’s nuclear power program.
Moscow has stood by Tehran as well while U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to re-certify the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
The other parties to the accord – Britain, China, France, Germany and the European Union – also have all urged Trump to stay in the deal.

Related posts:

  1. UN Envoy Announces New Syria Talks On Nov. 28
Related Posts
920×920 (15)

Century-Old Declaration Hardens Israeli-Palestinian Rift

Zack Cantu 0
59f96530ba7d4.image

Saudi Arabia Condemns NYC Truck Attack

Zack Cantu 0
maxresdefault

Foreign Ministers: 5 Argentines, 1 Belgian Among 8 Killed In Truck Attack On Bike Path Near World Trade Center Memorial

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video