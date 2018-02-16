Home WORLD Putin Foe Khodorkovsky Doesn’t Want Presidency
Putin Foe Khodorkovsky Doesn’t Want Presidency
WORLD
0

Putin Foe Khodorkovsky Doesn’t Want Presidency

0
0
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
now viewing

Putin Foe Khodorkovsky Doesn’t Want Presidency

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Decries 'far-fetched' Collusion Theories

plea deal
now playing

Man Pleads Guilty In Russia Probe

FBI
now playing

FBI Investigates Overlooked Tip On Cruz

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Officials: Man Obsessed With YouTube Stars Likely Shot Self

FOOD BOX IDEA
now playing

Food Box Idea Draws Ire From Democrats, Advocates

ACIENT BEARD JERUSALEM CHANGE SHAPE
now playing

Ancient Beard Traditions Shape The Face Of Modern Jerusalem

Mitt Romney
now playing

Romney Makes It Official: He's Running For Utah Senate Seat

GUN LAWS GENERIC
now playing

After Shootings, Plenty Of Talk, Little Action

6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond
now playing

6 Friends Shattered By Florida Shooting Forge New Bond

SEMI AUTOMATICS RIFLES
now playing

In Many US States, 18 Is Old Enough To Buy A Semiautomatic

(AP) – Russian oligarch-turned-dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky says he’s not interested in replacing Vladimir Putin as president.  Khodorkovsky told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that he might vote for TV star Ksenia Sobchak in next month’s presidential election – or cast a spoiled ballot.

Khodorkovsky is barred from running in the March 18 vote but is believed to harbor ambitions for the next election in 2024.  Asked if he will run in 2024, Khodorkovsky says, “I am against anyone running to replace Putin. I think it’s a doomed position.”

Speaking from exile in London, he argued for gradual reforms toward parliamentary democracy and says he’s ready to finance alternative leadership solutions.  Khodorkovsky spent 10 years in prison on charges seen as punishment for his political ambitions.

No related posts.

Related Posts
ACIENT BEARD JERUSALEM CHANGE SHAPE

Ancient Beard Traditions Shape The Face Of Modern Jerusalem

jsalinas 0
AP18046477435311

Sweet Distraction? North Korea’s Feminine Touch At Olympics

Zack Cantu 0
Justice 4 Grenfell campaign

London High-Rise Fire Campaign Holds ‘3 Billboards’ Protest

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video