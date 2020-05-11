Putin Lifts Russia’s Shutdown, But Keeps Many Restrictions

(AP)–Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an end to a partial economic shutdown across the country, but he noted that many restrictions measures will stay in place.

In a televised address to the nation, a somber-looking Putin said it will be up to regional governors in the far-flung country to determine what industrial plants could reopen starting Tuesday. He emphasized that it’s essential to preserve jobs and keep the economy running, provided that workers strictly observe sanitary norms.

Putin also noted that regional authorities should consider allowing people to make walks and do exercise wherever and whenever it’s possible. The Russian leader ordered the economic shutdown in late March.