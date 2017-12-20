Home WORLD Putin: Public Man Who Is Reserved Even By Russian Standards
Putin: Public Man Who Is Reserved Even By Russian Standards
Putin: Public Man Who Is Reserved Even By Russian Standards

Putin: Public Man Who Is Reserved Even By Russian Standards

(AP) – Vladimir Putin’s torso, bared during sporting pursuits, is a familiar part of his public image. How much Putin reveals of the man behind the buff exterior is another question.
After 18 years as Russia’s leader, Putin doesn’t show the appetites or vulnerabilities that can personalize Western politics.
He may be chronically on guard, deliberately not exposing his inner life out of concern that opponents could exploit it. Or he might be exhibiting his essence: a man so focused on power that other interests blur.
“He doesn’t like people naturally,” Mikhail Zygar, a top editor at independent Dozhd TV and the author of “All The Kremlin’s Men,” said. “He considers those politicians who talk about values to be cheating him.”
Yet others see a strong strain of warmth in Putin.

