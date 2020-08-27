Putin: Russia Stands Ready To Offer Security Help To Belarus

FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko greet World War II veterans during the opening of a monument in their honor in the village of Khoroshevo, northwest of Moscow, Russia. Lukashenko is beset by protests since his Aug. 9 reelection in a vote that the opposition says was fraudulent. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his Belarusian counterpart has asked him to provide security assistance to help stabilize the situation in the country if needed, adding that there is no such need yet. Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, is facing weeks of protests against his reelection in the Aug. 9 vote, which the opposition say was rigged. Putin, speaking in an interview with Russia’s state television broadcast Thursday, said that Lukashenko has asked him to prepare a Russian law enforcement contingent to deploy to Belarus if necessary. Putin that he and Lukashenko have agreed that “there is no such need now, and I hope there won’t be.”