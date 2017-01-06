Home WORLD Putin Says Attempts To Contain Russia Won’t Work
Putin Says Attempts To Contain Russia Won't Work
Putin Says Attempts To Contain Russia Won't Work

(AP) – President Vladimir Putin has warned that attempts to contain Russia won’t succeed.
Without naming any particular country, Putin said that Russia has faced attempts to hurt its legitimate interests.
Russia’s relations with the West have been at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis. The U.S. and the EU have slapped Moscow with sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies Thursday, Putin said that economic restrictions against Russia have had “zero effect.”
He predicted that the current strain in relations will ease, because “it’s counterproductive and harmful.”

