Putin Says Russia Is Leading World In Hypersonic Weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, leads a meeting with top military officers after an annual meeting with top military officials in the National Defense Control Center in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Putin said that Russia is the only country in the world that has hypersonic weapons even though its military spending is a fraction of the U.S. military budget. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, leads a meeting with top military officers after an annual meeting with top military officials in the National Defense Control Center in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Putin said that Russia is the only country in the world that has hypersonic weapons even though its military spending is a fraction of the U.S. military budget. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) – President Vladimir Putin says that Russia is the only country in the world that has hypersonic weapons.

Putin charged that for the first time in history Russia has an edge in designing a new class of weapons unlike the past when it was catching up with the United States. He said Tuesday that the first unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle is set to come on duty this month, adding that the air-launched Kinzhal hypersonic missiles already have entered service.

Speaking at a meeting with the top brass, Putin said hypersonic missiles render missile defense useless.