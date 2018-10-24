Home WORLD Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles
Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles
WORLD
0

Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles

0
0
VLAD PUTIN
now viewing

Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles

AUTO CRASH WRECK CRASH
now playing

10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely
now playing

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats

MIGRANT CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN
now playing

Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan

Child Deaths Viral Outbreak
now playing

Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center

920×920
now playing

Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest

MAIL PACKAGED PIPE BOMBS AT CNN
now playing

NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb

House Republican Leader Paul Ryan And GOP Leadership Address The Media After Weekly Party Conference
now playing

GOP Deplores Attempts 'to terrorize' Officials

METH BUST
now playing

McAllen Woman Nabbed In Huge Oklahoma Meth Bust

GOV ANDREW CUOMO
now playing

Suspicious Package Also Received At Governor Cuomo's NYC Office

Generic-High-School-Football-5
now playing

Texas Requires Large Schools To Report Player Concussions

(AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin says the deployment of U.S. intermediate-range missiles in Europe would force Russia to target the nations hosting them.

Putin’s stern warning on Wednesday followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s weekend announcement that he intends to opt out of a landmark nuclear arms control pact over alleged Russian violations.  Putin rejected Trump’s claim that Russia breached the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. He alleged it was the United States that violated the agreement.

Putin says he hopes to discuss the issue with Trump in Paris on the sideline of Nov. 11 events marking 100 years since Armistice Day. He added that if the U.S. deploys intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Russia would have to respond by targeting the countries where the missiles are based.

Related posts:

  1. NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats
  2. Trump Slams Democrats Over Migrant Caravan
  3. Analyst Says Aid Cut For CentAm Could Backfire
  4. Trump Ramps Up Immigration Rhetoric
Related Posts
NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats

jsalinas 0
MIGRANT CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN

Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan

jsalinas 0
920×920

Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video