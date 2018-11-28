Home WORLD Putin Says US Pressure Spurns Search For Dollar Alternatives
Putin Says US Pressure Spurns Search For Dollar Alternatives
WORLD
0

Putin Says US Pressure Spurns Search For Dollar Alternatives

0
0
WireAP_846adf20fabf482f8e2ff35734ebe8d4_12x5_992
now viewing

Putin Says US Pressure Spurns Search For Dollar Alternatives

DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS
now playing

US To Appeal Judge's Order Barring Asylum Restrictions

TEACHER STUDENT RELATIONSHIP
now playing

Number Of Texas Teacher Misconduct Cases Increases Again

MILITARY ON BORDER CONCERTINA WIRE
now playing

As Shutdown Looms, Trump And GOP Leaders Discuss Border Wall

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Prosecutors In Abuse Case Search Office Of Major US Cardinal

1280x720_70621B00-HLUOE
now playing

US New-Home Sales Plunged 8.9 Percent In October

1280x720_70918C01-PYAAF
now playing

Fed: US Businesses' Debt At Highest Level In Over 2 Decades

download (43)
now playing

Steer Too Beefy To Become Burgers Reprieved To Life On Farm

WireAP_1ca913fe4ffc4af2be95ed302c748a1f_12x5_992
now playing

Boeing Cites Airline Error In Indonesian Crash

download (42)
now playing

US Nixed FBI Checks For Teen Migrant Camp Staff

5bfdda80c0cb7.image
now playing

New Developments Put Manafort Back In Russia Probe Spotlight

(AP) – President Vladimir Putin says that Russia has been forced to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar because of American political pressure.

Putin said at a business conference Wednesday that “it’s not us who set the goal to go away from the dollar. It’s the dollar that goes away from us.”

He charged that the U.S. has hurt itself by trying to use the dollar as a political weapon, saying it has “shot itself not just in the foot, but a bit higher.”

Putin said the U.S. restrictions have encouraged Russia and others to seek alternatives to the dollar in mutual trade, and create payment systems that don’t depend on the dollar.

He noted that Turkey has recently paid in rubles for Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Related posts:

  1. Kremlin Still Expecting Putin-Trump Summit To Go Ahead
Related Posts
WireAP_1ca913fe4ffc4af2be95ed302c748a1f_12x5_992

Boeing Cites Airline Error In Indonesian Crash

Zack Cantu 0
ContentBroker_contentid-2fbd612933f04bbc9529c6278f5b1cd7

Estonia Summons Russian Envoy Over Ukraine

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_58558c18d04f460e98266933f186b67b_12x5_992

Kremlin Still Expecting Putin-Trump Summit To Go Ahead

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video