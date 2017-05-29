Putin Visits New Orthodox Church In Paris

(AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited a newly built Russian Orthodox Church near the Seine River in Paris. The Russian government owns the church, the gold-domed centerpiece of a 100 million euros ($112 million) Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center that includes a school.

Putin shook hands with Bishop Nestor of Chersonese, the representative of the Moscow Patriarch in France. He then kissed an icon and lit a candle. The Russian president was a champion of building a new Russian church in Paris. Human rights groups opposed the project when it first was approved in 2008.