Putin’s New Amendments Revere God, Ban Same Sex Marriages

(AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a slew of proposed amendments to the country’s constitution that include a mention of God and describe marriage as a heterosexual union.

Putin has argued that the changes are needed to broaden the powers of parliament and bolster democracy, while Kremlin foes have described them as part of Putin’s efforts to extend his rule. On Monday, Putin presented additional amendments, including an article that pledges homage to “our ancestors who bequeathed to us their ideals and a belief in God.”

Another amendment describes marriage as a “union of a man and a woman,” a wording in sync with Putin’s long-stated opposition to same-sex marriages.