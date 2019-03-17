Puzzling Number Of Men Tied To Ferguson Protests Have Died

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo Edward Crawford Jr., returns a tear gas canister fired by police who were trying to disperse protesters in Ferguson, Mo. Six young men with connections to the Ferguson protests, including Crawford, have died, drawing attention on social media and speculation in the activist community that something sinister is at play. Police say there is no evidence the deaths have anything to do with the protests and note that only two were homicides. But activists and observers remain puzzled and wonder if they'll ever get answers. Crawford fatally shot himself in May 2017 after telling acquaintances he had been distraught over personal issues, police said. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)