Q&A: Things To Know About Tokyo Olympics And Spreading Virus

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, people wearing masks sit in front of a countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics open in exactly five months on July 24. But the fast-spreading coronavirus from China is making Tokyo organizers very anxious. Three deaths have been reported in Japan with more than 700 cases, more than 600 from a cruise ship that docked in Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)