Q&A: Things To Know About Tokyo Olympics And Spreading Virus

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, people wearing masks sit in front of a countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics open in exactly five months on July 24. But the fast-spreading coronavirus from China is making Tokyo organizers very anxious. Three deaths have been reported in Japan with more than 700 cases, more than 600 from a cruise ship that docked in Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics open in five months on July 24. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25. But the fast-spreading coronavirus from China is making Tokyo organizers very anxious. Three deaths have been reported in Japan with more than 700 cases, over 600 from a cruise ship that was docked in Yokohama. Globally, more than 77,000 people have been infected in 29 countries, and more than 2,300 have died — almost all in China. Local organizers and the Switzerland-based International Olympics Committee have said repeatedly the games will not be canceled or postponed.

