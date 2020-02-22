Q&A: Things To Know About Tokyo Olympics And Spreading Virus

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics open in five months on July 24. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25. But the fast-spreading coronavirus from China is making Tokyo organizers very anxious. Three deaths have been reported in Japan with more than 700 cases, over 600 from a cruise ship that was docked in Yokohama. Globally, more than 77,000 people have been infected in 29 countries, and more than 2,300 have died — almost all in China. Local organizers and the Switzerland-based International Olympics Committee have said repeatedly the games will not be canceled or postponed.
