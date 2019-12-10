Qatar Emir Not Attending Annual Gulf Summit In Saudi Arabia

(AP) – Qatar’s ruling emir is not attending the annual summit of Arab Gulf states in Saudi Arabia amid an ongoing dispute among several U.S. regional allies.

The Saudi king had invited Qatar’s ruler to the summit in line with traditional protocol but Qatari media say Sheikh Tamim isn’t going and is instead sending the country’s prime minister to the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting.

The GCC has been fractured by a two-year boycott of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt over a political dispute. Qatar is accused of supporting Islamist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood and of having too close ties with Iran.á