Qatar Says Sanctions Violate International Law

(AP) – Qatar’s foreign minister says that sanctions imposed upon his country violate international law, calling the moves by Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations an “unjust siege.”
Speaking in the German town of Wolfenbuettel on Friday alongside German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said that his nation’s hope was for diplomacy and dialogue.
He asked: “What crime did Qatar commit to deserve such a punishment that violates international law?”
Gabriel said it was important to prevent any “further escalation” and that Germany was willing to help with any negotiations, noting that other diplomatic efforts were already being made by the U.S., Kuwait and others, and that he was “optimistic” they would be able to organize talks.

