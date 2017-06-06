Qatar Sports Network Blocked In UAE

(AP) – A Qatari sports network has been blocked in the United Arab Emirates over a major diplomatic dispute.

Channels of the beIN Media Group appeared blocked on Tuesday, a day after the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting regional terror groups, charges denied by Doha.

Authorities and telecommunications companies did not provide further details. The channels of Doha-based satellite network Al-Jazeera have also been blocked.

The network acquired Al Jazeera’s sports channels in 2013. It broadcasts in North America, Europe and Asia, as well as the Middle East and North Africa.

