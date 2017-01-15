Quaker Group Marks Centennial With ‘Waging Peace’ Exhibit

(AP) – The American Friends Service Committee is celebrating 100 years of activism with an exhibit called “Waging Peace” at Philadelphia’s African American Museum.

The nonprofit Quaker organization was created during World War I to promote nonviolence. Since then, committee members supported Cesar Chavez in his fight for worker rights, resisted the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

More recently, the organization has been involved in equal justice and immigration issues.

Friends Service Committee leaders say they hope the project honors the good work of those that came before them while encouraging people to get involved when they see injustice. The exhibit runs through April 30.