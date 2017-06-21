Queen To Outline UK Government Plans

(AP) – Queen Elizabeth II will outline the government’s legislative program with far less pageantry than usual Wednesday in a speech expected to be dominated by a discussion of Britain’s plans for leaving the European Union.

The speech comes after May lost her majority in a snap election earlier this month, leaving her to head a minority government with no deal so far to insure that the government can deliver on its agenda. Normally this speech repeats key legislative promises made during the election campaign, but May is expected to omit the most controversial items of her election manifesto because they were rejected by a majority of voters.